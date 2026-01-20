Bond set for a man charged in Noxubee County shooting death

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a Noxubee County Man accused of killing another man.

23-year-old Jerlaiquiss Caldwell was given a $50,000 bond.

Caldwell appeared in Noxubee County Justice Court this morning.

He was initially charged with Murder after reportedly admitting to shooting and killing 24-year-old Jessie Earl Bradford Jr.

His charge has since been changed to Manslaughter- Culpable Negligence.

On January 16, deputies were called to Valley Street in the Pineywoods area after reports that someone had been shot.

Caldwell was arrested at the scene after telling law enforcement the gun was in his hand when it fired.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.