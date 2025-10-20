Bond set for a woman accused of stabbing someone in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set at $150,000 for an Oxford woman accused of stabbing someone.

Keundria Shegog was arrested Thursday night.

Oxford Police were called to a local hospital about a patient who was suffering from stab wounds.

After talking to witnesses, they found that the incident happened at an apartment complex on Private Road 3151.

They arrested Shegog and charged her with two counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence.

She is still in the Lafayette County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.