Bond set for Columbus teen after ramming an SUV into ex’s house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a teen accused of ramming her ex-boyfriend’s home with an SUV.

A judge set bond at $25,000 for 18-year-old Treasure Thomas.

Thomas is charged with one count of Felony Malicious Mischief.

Columbus Police say early on Thursday morning, January 30, she took her mother’s vehicle and used it to repeatedly ram into her ex-boyfriend’s home in the 1600 block of 22nd Street North.

The two had reportedly been involved in an argument before the incident.

The home suffered extensive damage.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.