Bond set for murder suspect in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details were released in a homicide investigation that spanned two counties.

Bond was set at $1 million for Charles Cox, 39.

He was arrested earlier this week and charged with murder.

Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby told WCBI that the death investigation of 53-year-old Jimmy Threadgill started in Choctaw County.

Threadgill’s body was found in the Big Black River canal in Montgomery County.

Busby did not say what allegedly connected Cox to the homicide or if he knew the victim.

The sheriff said this remains a very active investigation.