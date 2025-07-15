Man arrested after continued cyberstalking in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of continuing to text a victim after he got out of jail.

23-year-old Mitchell Wren was first arrested on July 11 after a parking officer saw an argument happening between two people on North Lamar Boulevard.

Wren is accused of leaving the area, but officers were able to quickly arrest him.

He was charged with cyberstalking.

Oxford police said Wren violated a protection order by continuing to text and call the victim.

Monroe County deputies took him into custody on Tuesday, July 15.

He will be taken back to Oxford to face charges there.

