Bond set for suspect in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man arrested in a deadly Columbus shooting.

A judge set Tyler Blackwell’s bond at $150,000. The 18-year-old was charged with murder.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the shooting remained under investigation.

The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said preliminary autopsy results could be completed by Thursday.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the shooting happened after an argument.

When police got to the scene several shell casings were found and Johnson was seen laying in the street.

Shelton said although the shooting remained under investigation, no other arrests were expected, at this time.