Bond set for woman involved in June 1st shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the woman involved in a shooting that injured one person earlier this month at the Lowndes-Noxubee County line.

Amber Boyd, 21, made her initial court appearance in Noxubee County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Boyd’s bond is set at $250,000 and she’s charged with Aggravated Assault.

Boyd was arrested in Memphis last week and extradited to Mississippi Monday evening.

Back on June 1st, Sheriff Terry Grassaree says an SUV was shot over a dozen times.

Grassaree says Boyd allegedly called a man stating she needed help with a flat tire.

When he got there, Sheriff Grassaree says that’s when gunfire started.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the man injured in the shooting and Boyd are connected.