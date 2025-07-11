Officials find no water contamination after train derails in Tallahatchie

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State health officials found no contamination after a train derailment in Tallahatchie County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health collected water samples from the Village of Glendora Public Water Supply.

Tests for benzene, which was spilled during the derailment, came up negative.

Canadian National, the train company, also did testing that had negative results.

MSDH, MEMA, and Canadian National are working together until the response is complete.

The train derailed on July 5. No significant injuries were reported.

