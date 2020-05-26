Bond Set For West Point Murder Suspect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man charged in a West Point homicide made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Bond was set at $1 million dollars for the first-degree murder charge Richard Raines is facing.

He’s also facing a possession of a weapon by a felon charge. Bond was set at 10 thousand dollars for that charge.

He turned himself into police yesterday after the deadly shooting on Sunday night.

Investigators say the gunfire happened in the parking lot of the Relax Inn.

Police Chief Avery Cook says the two men got into an argument before the shooting.

Curtis Williams Junior died at the scene.