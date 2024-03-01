Book of Golden Deeds: Columbus Exchange Club honors man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After a career in the corporate world, a Columbus transplant moved into ministry and has found his niche helping those who need it most in his community.

The Columbus Exchange Club honored his work by adding his name to its Book of Golden Deeds.

John Almond came to Columbus from Arizona several years ago, and after finding success in the business world, he felt compelled to take a more spiritual approach.

Almond first became a chaplain with the YMCA, but the sound of gunshots in his own neighborhood made him aware of broader needs in the city.

He went to Los Angeles and became involved with the Dream Center, and brought that idea back home with The Dream Center – Golden Triangle.

The ministry’s BEDZ 4 KIDS has provided more than 1,300 new beds and bedding.

One of the group’s main missions is providing beds for children in need.

“That’s where Dream Centers go. They go where most people don’t go. And that’s what we do, and we just love people. We find a need to fill and a hurt to heal, and we ask God to show us how to do that, and then we do it. We execute, and we remain consistent. Consistency is the key to success in this kind of work,” said Almond.

Dream Center’s next mission is to attack food insecurity in the region. It has already begun to partner with churches, food pantries, and feeding ministries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X