Booker’s dominant performance lifts Germantown over Tupelo in 6A championship

Tupelo’s impressive season ended with a 64-43 loss to Germantown in the girls 6A state championship. The Lady Mavericks got a huge lift from Madison Booker who finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals. The five-star hooper is the No. 12 ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class according to ESPN.