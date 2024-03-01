Booneville boys basketball wins third-straight state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — Booneville boys basketball beat Coahoma County 46-43 in overtime Friday. The Blue Devils secured their third-straight state title.

“It’s a once-in-a-career group,” Booneville head coach Michael Smith said.

The game went into halftime tied at 19 and then was tied at the end of regulation again at 36. Coahoma County got out to a hot start in overtime thanks to two and-ones. They led by as many as four with under two minutes in overtime.

But senior guard Alec Nunley — who was named the game’s MVP — made the play of the game after missing the second of two free throws. Nunley tracked down the rebound and put it back in to cut the deficit to just one.

3A Mr. Basketball Kedrick Simmons hit the free throws to secure the win.

Nunley put up 15 points in his final game as a Blue Devil.

“Three in a row is special,” Nunley said.