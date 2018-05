BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville auto-burglary suspect, wanted since April, is arrested over 150 miles away in Kentucky.

Tonnie Lee Strange, 25, was arrested in his hometown of Murray Kentucky for a handful of burglary charges.

He’s now set for extradition to Mississippi to face more of the same charges.

Police say some stolen property has been recovered.

The auto-burglaries in question happened around the beginning of April.