Booneville girls cruise past Forest, win second straight 3A state title

Booneville girls basketball dominated from start to finish against Forest, taking down the Bearcats 58-33. The Lady Blue Devils led 30-8 at the break and never looked back. This is Booneville’s second straight state title, they took down Noxubee County 46-30 last season.

