Booneville man accused of scrapping a car

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is being accused of scrapping a car that wasn’t his.

Wednesday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office got a report that a vehicle had been taken from a home on County Road 1151 to SMC Recycling and scrapped, without the owner’s permission.

The investigation turned up a receipt from SMC dated that same day, which reportedly listed Mark Michaels as the person who had the vehicle scrapped.

The Vehicle Identification Number on the receipt matched that of the vehicle that was taken.

Deputies arrested Michaels and charged him with Grand Larceny.

His bond was set at one thousand dollars.

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