Booneville man indicted on Statutory Rape charge
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges in two counties for child sex crimes.
20-year-old Preston Scott Culver of Baldwyn is charged with one count of Statutory Rape.
According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Child Protective Services contacted law enforcement after a 15-year-old female alleged she was pregnant by Culver.
According to reports, the victim and Culver were staying in the same home.
A warrant was put out for his arrest.
A Prentiss County Grand Jury has since indicted Culver for the rape charge.
The 20-year-old is also facing similar charges in Pontotoc County involving a different child.