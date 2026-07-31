Booneville man indicted on Statutory Rape charge

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges in two counties for child sex crimes.

20-year-old Preston Scott Culver of Baldwyn is charged with one count of Statutory Rape.

According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Child Protective Services contacted law enforcement after a 15-year-old female alleged she was pregnant by Culver.

According to reports, the victim and Culver were staying in the same home.

A warrant was put out for his arrest.

A Prentiss County Grand Jury has since indicted Culver for the rape charge.

The 20-year-old is also facing similar charges in Pontotoc County involving a different child.

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