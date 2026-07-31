Two men arrested for drugs in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bicycle traffic stop leads to the arrest of one man in Prentiss County.

On Tuesday, a deputy with the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department stopped a bicycle for failure to stop for a traffic control device.

During the stop, they found the cyclist to be in alleged possession of Powder Cocaine and a handgun.

Danny Grove Junior of Booneville was arrested.

He was given a 20-thousand-dollar bond.

In a separate case, another Booneville man is facing drug charges.

On July 29th, deputies arrested Kevin Davis on a capias warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Davis’ bond was set at 10-thousand dollars.

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