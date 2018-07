PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is in jail on drug charges.

Ronald Lane Lauderdale is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell or Distribute.

Deputies say narcotics agents found marijuana, along with nearly $900 in cash.

Several agencies executed a search warrant at the Booneville residence on County Road 8021 on Thursday.

His bond was set at $25,000.