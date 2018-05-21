Booneville man arrested following alleged shooting tantrum

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is arrested after allegedly firing a series of shots at someone.

Chrisopher Carl Christian, 34, was arrested Saturday around 9:30 pm near Oak and Allen Streets.

Police say Christian shot at a 20-year-old he had been in an argument with.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was out on bond for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault charges from 2017.

Christian faces an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm charge.

Bond is set at $100,000.