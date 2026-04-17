Booneville man arrested for Sexual Battery and Statutory Rape in Prentiss Co.

A Booneville man faces Sexual Battery and Statutory Rape charges after information about a missing girl from Tennessee leads law enforcement to him.

Sunday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that a female juvenile reported as missing and endangered in Selmer, Tennessee, was in the Prentiss County area.

The information led deputies to a home on County Road 3020.

Deputies found the missing girl with a man.

The girl was returned to her mother.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Payton Heath Allen Bowen of Booneville.

Bowen has been charged with Statutory Rape and Sexual Battery.

A Justice Court Judge set bond at $50,000, cash or professional bond only.

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