Booneville man arrested for handful of commercial burglaries

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A month long commercial burglary investigation leads officers to an arrest.
Booneville Police arrested Matthew Branch Arnold, 30, on Tuesday.
Arnold faces four counts of burglary.
Police say the charges are connected to a downtown business on Adams Street and another on East Church Street.
Most of the stolen items has been recovered.
Bond is set at $40,000.
Arnold was previously arrested for a residential burglary this January and a drug arrest in 2016.