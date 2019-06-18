Booneville PD warns of illegal drugs laced with fentanyl in city

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police Department is warning of illegal drugs laced with fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl causing overdoses and deaths in the city.

The police department posted to its Facebook page that the substances are being found in powder and pill form.

So far, three people have been hospitalized and two have died after taking the substance.

The department issued the warning after evidence found at the scene tested positive for the substances Tuesday after being taken to the State Crime Lab.

If you come into contact with these substances, do not touch them due to the potential potency. Immediately notify Booneville PD if you come into contact with these substances or have any information regarding this investigation