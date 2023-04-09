Booneville police respond to a shots fired call that leaves a man dead

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-A Friday night shooting in Booneville leaves one man dead.

Booneville police chief Michael Ramey said the call came in at 11:10 p.m. and officers responded to shots fired call on the southeast side of the city.

When officers arrived they saw a male that suffered from a gunshot wound. He later died.

Ramey said they do have another male in custody who is a person of interest. The body has already been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

More information is expected on Monday, April 10, 2023.