Booneville Weather Radio Offline

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in portions of North Mississippi will be without one way to receive important severe weather alerts on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Booneville is offline due to a communications issue. Officials expect that the transmitter will be offline through at least mid-week.

This transmitter serves Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union Counties. People in these counties should find an alternative way to receive severe weather alerts ahead of Monday’s storms.

Other nearby weather stations available to program your weather radio to include;

Aberdeen, MS at 162.450 MHZ

Oxford, MS at 162.550 MHZ

Clifton, TN at 162.500 MHZ

Jackson, TN at 162.550 MHZ

Florence, AL at 162.475 MHZ

The WCBI News app is available for Apple and Android and will send a notification to your phone in the event of a severe weather watch or warning.

For the latest severe weather updates information, visit www.wcbi.com/weather.