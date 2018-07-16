Booneville woman arrested after alleged meth found

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville woman is arrested after deputies find some alleged Methamphetamine on her person.

Jennifer Rice Kennedy, 50, was spotted walking on the side of the road on County Road 3501 on Wednesday.

Deputies said she was acting nervous and spotted a silver colored object on her person.

When deputies asked her to remove it, a struggle started and she reportedly tried to dispose or destroy some evidence.

Once she was taken to the Prentiss County Jail, Corrections Officers found more reported meth.