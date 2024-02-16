Booneville’s Kedrick Simmons named 3A Mr. Basketball

The MHSAA announced the winners of the 2024 Mr. Basketball award Thursday. Booneville forward Kedrick Simmons was named Mr. Basketball for class 3A.

Simmons has averaged 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals a game this season. The junior has offers from Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Tennessee Tech.

Booneville boys basketball won back-to-back state championships last season and started its quest for its third-straight title this week.

Booneville defeated Humphreys County 70-40 in the first round of the playoffs. Simmons led the team in scoring with 20 points plus six boards and three steals.

The Blue Devils will host East Webster at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the second-round matchup.