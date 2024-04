Kossuth sweeps East Webster in 3A softball playoffs

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Kossuth softball took down East Webster 7-1 in game two of the second round series.

The Aggies defeated the Wolverines 7-3 on Friday, erasing a three-run East Webster lead.

Kossuth will face the winner of Belmont and Mooreville in the third round of the playoffs.