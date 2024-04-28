East Webster baseball sweeps Kossuth to advance in 3A playoffs

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball defeated Kossuth 14-4 in six innings Saturday night to win the second round playoff series.

The Wolverines won game one 11-1 on the road Friday.

The game was tied at 3 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. That’s when the Wolverines broke the game open. Stetson Perkins hit a bases-clearing double and Carson Norwood hit a two-run home run to take a five-run lead.

East Webster will face the winner of Belmont and Nettleton in the third round of the playoffs.