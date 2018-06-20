Border children: Immigrant families in crisis

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, resulting in the separation of families, has sparked nationwide protests and condemnation from religious leaders.
Here’s a look at what immigrant families are currently experiencing on the U.S. border.
In this photo, a 2-year-old from Honduras cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants’ countries of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A U.S. Border Patrol spotlight shines on a terrified mother and son from Honduras as they are found in the dark near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
The group of women and children had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and had become lost in the woods. They were then detained by Border Patrol agents and then sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American asylum seekers wait for transport while being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A young child and other Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents take a father and son from Honduras into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families depart ICE custody, pending future immigration court hearings on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border crossers rest on mats on the floor at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families depart ICE custody on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas, pending future immigration court hearings.
In a process known as “catch and release,” people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released from detention while they wait for a hearing.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A migrant holds an envelope containing his court documents, registration papers, addresses, phone numbers, and instructions of how to get to his destination at a humanitarian center in McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018.
Credit: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images
Central American asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take groups of them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A Honduran mother removes her 2-year-old daughter’s shoelaces, as required by U.S. Border Patrol agents, after being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Under a moonless sky, a group of Central American asylum seekers rafts across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on June 12, 2018. They were later detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents and then sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants wait to head to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families at a Catholic Charities respite center after being released from ICE custody on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Migrants wait to be assisted by volunteers in a humanitarian respite center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018.
Credit: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images
A 16-year-old girl and her mother, immigrants from El Salvador, pass time at a Catholic Charities relief center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas, after being released from detention.
They said they were separated for approximately six days while in detention.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Migrants wait to be assisted by volunteers in a humanitarian respite center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018.
Credit: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrive to detain a group of Central American asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A Mission Police Dept. officer and a U.S. Border Patrol agent watch over a group of Central American asylum seekers, including children, before taking them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Local police officers often coordinate with Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of undocumented immigrants near the border.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents detain a group of Central American asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
An immigrant mother recently released from detention carries a baby bottle inside a possessions bag on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
In a process known as “catch and release,” people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released from detention while they wait for a hearing.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
A Guatemalan immigrant woman and her infant daughter, released from detention, depart a Catholic Charities relief center for a nearby bus station on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for groups of asylum seekers crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
An immigrant from El Salvador and his 10-year-old son pass the time at a Catholic Charities relief center after being released from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Edilberto Garcia (2nd from the left), who was separated from his 17-year-old son after traveling from Honduras, sits among other migrants soon after arriving at a humanitarian center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018.
Credit: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families wait outside a Catholic Charities respite center after being released from ICE custody on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
An undocumented immigrant sits in the dirt after U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended her in a sugarcane field near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants walk to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
A U.S. Border Patrol agent rehydrates after chasing and apprehending undocumented immigrants in a cane field near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle illuminates a group of Central American asylum seekers before taking them into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American asylum seekers, including a Honduran girl, 2, and her mother, are taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families depart ICE custody, pending future immigration court hearings on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over a group of undocumented immigrants after chasing them through a cane field near the U.S.-Mexico Border on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
A helicopter from U.S. Air and Marine Operations assisted the ground agents in the pursuit.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A Central American immigrant stands at the U.S.-Mexico border fence after crossing into Texas on June 12, 2018 near Mission, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A Guatemalan woman and her infant daughter seeking asylum pass the time at a Catholic Charities relief center on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families prepare to visit a Catholic Charities respite center after being released from ICE custody on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
In this handout photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol agents conduct intake of illegal border crossers at the Central Processing Center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A pregnant woman from El Salvador seeking asylum waits at a Catholic Charities relief center on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families depart ICE custody, pending future immigration court hearings on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants wait to head to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants wait to head to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
A father and son seeking asylum watch a World Cup match at a Catholic Charities relief center on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
A 4-year-old Honduran girl carries a doll while walking with her mother, both released from detention through the “catch and release” policy, on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families depart ICE custody, pending future immigration court hearings on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
A tracker is seen on the ankle of Edilberto Garcia in a humanitarian center in the border town of McAllen, Texas on June 14, 2018. Officials use electronic ankle bracelets to monitor immigrants released from detention while they await hearings.
Credit: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants wait to head to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images
Central American immigrant families walk to a Catholic Charities respite center after being released from ICE custody on June 11, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Immigrants walk to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
Credit: Loren Elliott/AFP/Getty Images