Boston train derailment leaves 9 injured

At least nine people were injured Saturday when a Green Line train derailed in Boston, forcing authorities to evacuate passengers through the train’s tunnel, officials said. Those injured were transported to local hospitals and the injuries varied in severity, said Steven McHugh, deputy superintendent of Boston EMS.

The derailment happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday, McHugh said. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, CBS Boston reported.

Severe delays have been reported following the derailment, the station reported. Officials asked residents to find alternate transportation.

Passengers evacuate a derailed train in Boston on Saturday, June 8, 2019. CBS Boston

This story is developing. Check back for updates.