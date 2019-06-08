Bowens Continues Tradition Of Giving Back Through Football

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Ole Miss and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Tim Bowens continuing his tradition, Saturday, hosting his annual football camp.

The free camp offers campers throughout the area the opportunity to learn basic football skills and drills from former professional athletes.

“It’s always important to give back and also come back and let people see that you came from this area,” Bowens said.

“Dreams do come true and anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”