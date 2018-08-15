Boy shares foul ball with another young fan at Detroit Tigers game

DETROIT — Major League Baseball’s play of the week happened in Detroit Tuesday night. But it wasn’t on the field; it happened in the stands.

A routine foul ball at the Detroit Tigers game became anything but when 10-year-old Travis Blackwell decided to give the ball to an even younger fan, 7-year-old Michael Ogden.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Dad, I want to give this ball to another kid here that I met at the field,” said Jim Blackwell, Travis’ father.

“I said, ‘Can I give the ball to that kid down there? It’s his birthday today, he’s celebrating his birthday,’ and my mom said, ‘Yeah, sure, go for it,'” Travis said.

He said that a couple years ago, he went to a game and got a ball, and the experience made his day. That’s why he wanted to share the love.

“I was going up there trying to catch a ball, and it didn’t happen, so I was kind of bummed, and then I got him to catch a ball, and he came down and gave it to me, and I felt good,” Michael said.

But the boys weren’t done spreading happiness.

“A ball came over the net and then in the White Sox dugout, and they dug it out with the broom and gave it to me,” Michael said. “Then this little girl was sitting behind us, and I gave the ball to her, and it was her first baseball that she ever had.”

Travis called it a “line of awesomeness.” A line of awesomeness that became a home run in a lesson on civility.