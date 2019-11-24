Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is walking, back in school

Great whites disappear from a South African shark-spotting hot spot
For years people have flocked to False Bay, off Cape Town, to watch great whites, and scientists aren’t sure why they’ve all gone, but they have theories
Nov 22
Spacewalkers continue repair of cosmic ray detector
Astronauts carry out second of four spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, the costliest science instrument aboard the International Space Station
Nov 22
How to watch “unicorn” meteor outburst tonight
Another “unicorn” meteor outburst isn’t expected to happen until 2043
Nov 21
SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas
A dramatic test mishap damages a SpaceX Starship prototype in Texas
Nov 21
Beijing welcomes 6 cloned dogs to its police force
China appears to have achieved “volume production” of a super-capable K-9 police force
Nov 21