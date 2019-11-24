Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is walking, back in school

Great whites disappear from a South African shark-spotting hot spot

For years people have flocked to False Bay, off Cape Town, to watch great whites, and scientists aren’t sure why they’ve all gone, but they have theories

Nov 22

Spacewalkers continue repair of cosmic ray detector

Astronauts carry out second of four spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, the costliest science instrument aboard the International Space Station

Nov 22

How to watch “unicorn” meteor outburst tonight

Another “unicorn” meteor outburst isn’t expected to happen until 2043

Nov 21

SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test in Texas

A dramatic test mishap damages a SpaceX Starship prototype in Texas

Nov 21

Beijing welcomes 6 cloned dogs to its police force

China appears to have achieved “volume production” of a super-capable K-9 police force

Nov 21

