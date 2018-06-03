A Minnesota fourth-grader’s moving performance at his school talent show has gone viral.

Adam Kornowski sat down at the Lakeside Elementary School piano to perform “Imagine” by John Lennon on May 24, and his performance for a small group in Chisago City, Minnesota, has now reached the masses. In just a few weeks, his rendition of the Lennon classic has been seen by over 7 million people on Facebook.

“Adam had his all school talent show today. He did Imagine,” his mom, Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski wrote on Facebook. “There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!”

“A woman stopped me to tell me that she would buy it on iTunes if I put it out there!! I love his bow at the end…so polite!” his mom wrote in the Facebook post. In a second post just a few days later, Kornowski said her video of Adam’s rendition of “Imagine” had blown up and “he is feeling wonderful about it.”

“I started out trying to thank everyone who shared it and respond to all the comments, even if just to say thank you. But alas I can’t keep it up. Please know if you liked, commented or shared it we are very grateful,” Kornowski wrote.

The 10-year-old’s piano and singing skills have repeatedly wowed crowds. In the past, he and his parents have posted other videos of his performances on YouTube, including a video of him performing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Adam’s father, Karl, says his son has been playing since he was 5, according to KARE.

Adam has a gift that not many 10-year-olds have: the ability to move people with music.