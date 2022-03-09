Boys and Girls Club getting financial boost from pharmaceutical industry

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Area Boys and Girls Club get a financial boost from the pharmaceutical industry.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or Pharma, is awarding $45,000 in grants to 8 Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle and the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi are among those sharing in the grant.

The STEM Talent Pipeline educational grant will help fund existing or developing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM, programs at those clubs.

STEM programs provide a hands-on approach to learning in those subjects and help introduce club members to potential career fields tied to those subjects.