Boys and Girls Club to open new robotics club in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids at the Starkville Boys and Girls Club have an exciting new program starting this month.

The Robotics Club is a weekly program that will run for 12 months.

It will give 20-25 kids a chance to explore engineering, programming, and electronics of all kinds.

Christopher Thompson, the Starkville Boys and Girls Club Unit Director, said one of his goals is that every child in the community believes they can strive to be anything they want to be.

He said this hands-on experience in STEM fits that mission by potentially inspiring kids to pursue careers in STEM.

“It is super important for every child who walks through our doors, in the community as well. But just for them to know that they can strive to be anything that they want to be. I do believe we inspire them to go into STEM because it will give our kids a chance to be hands-on with something that they have never had before,” said Thompson.

Equipment for the Robotics Club was donated by the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

