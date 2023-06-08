Boys, Girls Club begin summer program in all 5 locations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out but the work is kicking into high gear for staff and volunteers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

Kyion White has come full circle. Growing up, White was a member of the Boys and Girls Club, eventually becoming a junior staffer, then a program staff member. Now, he is an intern in the marketing department, working through a partnership with the Grisham McLean Institute at Ole Miss.

He knows firsthand the important role the Boys and Girls Club can play in the lives of kids and he enjoys his unique opportunity. He also encourages people to help meet their needs.

“The marketing part is all fun, but really I like to put my boots on the ground here in the club, meet the kids, talk to the kids, interact, play, and make sure they come here and have a great time,” said White.

While the Boys and Girls Clubs have an active after-school program, when summer comes around, the schedule expands to a full day, five days a week.

Tutoring is available, along with field trips, computer labs, lunch, and a lot of fun games.

Kids say there’s never a dull moment.

“They teach me how to calm down, how to do work,” said Dalston Carter, a club member.

“We play in the gym, in the game room, and sometimes come in the computer lab and watch a movie,” said Triston Williams, a club member.

“Make sure you bring your kids to the Boys and Girls Club because it’s really fun,” said Kamrynn Tyes, a club member.

What you see happening at Haven Acres is also happening at four other clubs across the region. It takes a lot of partnerships and help from the community to make it all happen.

The summer program runs through mid-July.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter