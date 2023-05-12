Boys, Girls Club of North Mississippi hosts annual ‘Burger Bash’ fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people enjoyed a hamburger, chips, and cookies while helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

The club held its annual “Burger Bash” in downtown Tupelo. Sack lunches with freshly grilled hamburgers were delivered to area businesses, or people could come by the MLM Parking lot and pick up their burgers.

It is one way the clubs raise money in preparation for the summer months when the hours are extended and more resources are needed.

“$10 helps support our clubs, especially with the summer months. We are definitely entering a time when costs will be more for our clubs, with staff costs when we are open longer when parents need us most because of those school closings so 100% of the sales today go to our local clubs,” said Evie Boyd, Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will also hold its annual “Dancing Like the Stars” fundraiser on August 5 at the Cadence Bank Arena. WCBI’s Allie Martin will be one of the hosts.

