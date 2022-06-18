Great turnout for the Boys to Men Life Skills Academy ahead of Father’s Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s now a nine-year tradition for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and young boys who will one day step into manhood. The Boys to Men Life Skills Academy teaches adolescence and teenagers a handful of skills from CPR, financial management, and anger management with help from working professionals.

Each year, the organization hosts the event the day before Father’s Day to recognize male positive male figures and to teach young men the importance of being role models in their communities.

Organizer Eddie Myles appreciates the engagement of everyone involved, “We’ve had a great turnout. We had about 70 folks register. We’ve got people from Greenville who showed up because they saw it on social media. As I was walking through and kind of watching and going from station to station, the kids are getting involved. They’re asking questions. They’re answering questions that the presenters are asking them. So it’s been a good turnout.”

The event took place at the Shira Field house on the Mississippi State campus.