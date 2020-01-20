Brad Pitt's interaction with Jennifer Aniston goes viral

Their marriage ended nearly 15 years ago, but many pop culture junkies are still holding out hope that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will someday get back together. The one-time power couple gave fans a tiny sliver of hope when they bumped into each other at the SAG Awards on Sunday night – oblivious that their interaction would be more talked about than any of the awards.

The former lovebirds were photographed together outside of the awards ceremony and the series of images went viral almost instantly.

Each had just won an award – Aniston taking home award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and Pitt taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The two were first photographed smiling and saying “hi,” and then another photo was captured – one that melted hearts around the country. It shows Pitt grabbing Aniston’s arm as she walks away.

Pitt was also caught on camera watching Aniston’s SAG Award acceptance from backstage. Video shows Pitt stopping and standing in front of a screen, intently listening to Aniston’s speech. The video was shared first by E News.

The stars’ five-year marriage famously ended in 2005 and Pitt soon started dating his co-star from “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 and raised six children together but separated in 2016 ultimately divorced in 2019. This was the first time fans had hope for Pitt and Aniston’s rekindling, although she was married to Justin Theroux at the time.

Now, fans appear to be having a frenzy online. The video of Pitt watching Aniston’s speech received four million views overnight and the couple’s interaction received its own “Twitter Moment.”

“Brad gazing at Jen made my day, month and year,” one person tweeted.

“i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other,” another wrote.

Even the SAG Awards got in on the backstage affair, tweeting out three photos of the actors bumping into each other. “We’ll just leave this here,” the caption read.

News and entertainment publications reported on the sweet moment and resurfaced old photos of the couple. Some people, however, pointed out that Pitt was accused of cheating on Aniston with Jolie and disapproved of Aniston potentially taking her ex-husband back.

Pitt, who stars in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” and Aniston, who stars in “The Morning Show,” both attended the Golden Globes as well. They may not be together during the Academy Awards, however, as Pitt is the only one out of the pair who is nominated.

Pitt is widely seen as a strong contender for the best supporting actor Oscar. Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners and he didn’t disappoint Sunday. Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

He added: “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including Aniston, whose reaction was of course caught on camera.

In another recent acceptance speech, the often-secretive Pitt opened up about his sobriety, which he attributed to his friend, Bradley Cooper. “I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since,” Pitt said at the National Board of Review gala earlier this month.

The actor has been doing more press lately and he is fully aware of the intrigue surrounding his personal life. “I’m just trash [magazine] fodder,” Pitt said during a joint-interview with Leonardo DiCaprio for the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron. “I don’t know why. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”