Brandi Chastain statue commemorates iconic 1999 World Cup moment

Biden tells lawmakers he would end detention of migrant children
The former vice president’s pledge came during a meeting with Hispanic lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday
1H ago
Ocasio-Cortez cries while hearing story of migrant child death
The lawmaker from New York was seen wiping away tears during the young mother’s gripping testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill
2H ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: RNC sends cease-and-desist to fundraising site
The Republican National Committee sent a cease-and-desist letter to the fundraising website Give.GOP
3H ago
Second federal judge blocks DOJ move to change lawyers in census case
“A shift in counsel at this late stage may be disruptive to an already complicated and expedited case,” the judge wrote
5H ago
Politician denied reporter access because she’s a woman
“They believed the optics of the candidate with a woman, even a working reporter, could be used in a smear campaign to insinuate an extramarital affair,” Mississippi Today reporter Larrison Campbell said
2H ago