Brandi Chastain statue commemorates iconic 1999 World Cup moment

Biden tells lawmakers he would end detention of migrant children The former vice president’s pledge came during a meeting with Hispanic lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday - Advertisement -

Ocasio-Cortez cries while hearing story of migrant child death The lawmaker from New York was seen wiping away tears during the young mother’s gripping testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill

2020 Daily Trail Markers: RNC sends cease-and-desist to fundraising site The Republican National Committee sent a cease-and-desist letter to the fundraising website Give.GOP

Second federal judge blocks DOJ move to change lawyers in census case “A shift in counsel at this late stage may be disruptive to an already complicated and expedited case,” the judge wrote