Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to first-degree murder on Friday

Theesfeld is charged with the 2019 capital murder of fellow University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – 24-year-old Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to first-degree murder on Friday.

Criminal defense attorney Tony Farese tells WCBI Theesfeld will accept a change of plea.

The first-degree murder plea agreement carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Kostial, a rising senior at Ole Miss, was found dead, near Sardis Lake, with multiple gunshot wounds July 20, 2019.

Theesfeld was arrested near Memphis and charged two days later. The nature of their relationship has never been confirmed by investigators.

Farese says his office has worked very hard with the district attorney’s office to reach this deal.

He says the plea agreement comes with the consent of Kostial’s family.

Although Theesfeld is not eligible for parole, he may petition for a conditional release at age 65, having served 15 years of his sentence.

Theesfeld will be turned over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for processing. MDOC will assign him to a prison at that time.