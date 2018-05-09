“Brave actions” helps save 7 dogs found unresponsive after house fire

- Advertisement -

Quick-thinking first responders and neighbors rescued seven unconscious dogs from a garage where a fire had broken out Tuesday afternoon in the northwestern Indiana town of Hebron. Two of the dogs were pregnant and all appeared to be unresponsive from smoke inhalation when they were found, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

Police say the rescuers “took immediate action and began CPR on the canines … providing oxygen in an attempt to revive them.” At that point, paramedics were able to use “pet masks” to provide the dogs, all of them Labradors, with additional oxygen.

The dogs were rushed by police officers to local animal hospitals for treatment, according to the statement. Police mentioned that one of the firemen performed CPR on one of the canines in the back seat.

“All of the dogs have survived the incident as a result of everyone’s brave actions,” the statement read. None of the first responders were injured.

Boone Grove, Indiana, Fire Dept.

Police say that the owner, a dog breeder, was not home during the time of the incident. Boone Grove Fire Chief Mike Meinert stated that the “fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature” and “that it may have been caused by a heat lamp that was in the garage.”

Trooper Justin Hansen, also a volunteer fireman, was first on the scene and saw “thick black smoke coming from the garage windows.”

Boone Grove, Indiana, Fire Dept.

“Pet masks” to the rescue

Boone Grove Fire Chief Mike Meinert said that this was just the third time in 10 years that the “pet masks” had been used.

They were donated by a caring citizen, he said.

Hebron, Indiana, Police Dept.

Police recognized the following people for assisting with the rescue: Hebron Fire Chief Chad Franzman, Porter County Sheriff’s Deputies Mike Piazza and Tyler Williams, Hebron Officers Josh Noel and Casey Robinson, the Boone Grove Fire Department, Porter County EMS and Porter County Animal Control.

Boone Grove, Indiana, Fire Dept.