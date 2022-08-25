Break in the rain causes quick weekend warmup
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A drier weekend and extra sunshine gets us back into the upper 80s before rain chances return next week.
FRIDAY: The odd shower or storm is possible but overall we are left with a somewhat sunny and dry Friday. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: The warming trend picks up a bit Saturday as highs climb into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies and the odd storm make up outdoor conditions. Lows sit in the low 70s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs maximize in the upper 80s before several rain chances heading into next week bring us back down into the mid 80s. Lows sit stable in the low 70s.