BREAKING: Columbus Basketball Coach Carlyle Resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) — Columbus High School head basketball coach Anthony Carlyle has officially resigned from the program.

Carlyle handed in his letter of resignation on Jul. 9, 2018. The Columbus Municipal School District accepted his resignation Jul. 16, 2018.

Carlyle is expected to return to his hometown of Yazoo City to become the new head coach at Yazoo City High School for the upcoming school year.

Carlyle spent one year with Columbus in which he led the Falcons to its second state 6A division title.

This story will be updated.