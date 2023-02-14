BREAKING: Columbus Police looking for missing girl

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police need your help to find a missing girl.

15-year-old Tralasha Jones was last seen walking on 6th Avenue North in Columbus, Friday February 10th.

She did not show up for class at Columbus Middle School om Monday, February 13th.

When last seen, Tralasha was wearing khakis, her school uniform shirt, and a black bubble coat.

If you know where Tralasha Jones may be call Columbus Police at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151