BREAKING: Columbus Police looking for missing girl

Columbus Police looking for missing girl

Eric Lampkin,

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police need your help to find a missing girl.

15-year-old Tralasha Jones was last seen walking on 6th Avenue North in Columbus, Friday February 10th.

Tralasha Jones

TRALASHA JONES – MISSING SINCE FRIDAY

She did not show up for class at Columbus Middle School om Monday, February 13th.

When last seen, Tralasha was wearing khakis, her school uniform shirt, and a black bubble coat.

If you know where Tralasha Jones may be call Columbus Police at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151

 

