BREAKING: Death investigation in Tupelo takes new turn

TUPELO & CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information continues to come to light in the case of a teenage girl found dead in Tupelo.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is now the lead agency in the investigation into the homicide of Denasia McGregory.

The 16 year old was found dead in the trunk of a car at a Tupelo Daycare Tuesday morning.

Evidence collected in the course of the investigation indicates that the crime was committed in Clay County.

Tupelo Police arrested 19 year old Labrandon Tumblin of Aberdeen Tuesday morning after he reportedly barricaded himself in a home near the daycare, and refused to let the occupants leave.

TPD SWAT and negotiators were able to get Tumblin to surrender and release the hostages.

He was initially booked into the Lee County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

He has since been moved to the Clay County Jail.

Charges there are expected to be announced Thursday or Friday.

Tupelo police continue to investigate any possible crimes that may have occurred there.

More arrests may be forthcoming if it’s found that others helped Tumblin before or after the fact.

Tumblin has also been indicted in Chickasaw County on a charge of robbery with a weapon..