LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A death investigation under is underway in Lowndes County.

Right now the circumstances are unknown but Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirms they’re investigating the death of a man on a barge on the Tombigbee.

They’re in the area near Leroy’s Landing.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story on air and online at wcbi.com.