COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Details are surfacing now on the capture of Cracker Barrel shooting suspect Robert Beck, 28.

Chief Fred Shelton said Beck was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol following a traffic stop.

Beck surrendered without incident near Cookeville, Tennessee. That’s around 320 miles from Columbus.

Shelton adds Beck faces an Aggravated Assault charge and will likely be returned to Columbus early next week.