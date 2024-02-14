Breaking down Mississippi State baseball’s rotation for opening weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State baseball season will begin Friday when the Bulldogs welcome Air Force to Starkville for a three-game series. Head coach Chris Lemonis announced the rotation for the weekend.

Friday (Game 1): Nate Dohm

The junior right-hander was mainly used out of the bullpen last year. He started twice and tossed 42 innings while posting a 4.07 ERA. Dohm led the Bulldogs in wins with six and was arguably their most consistent option out of the bullpen. He only allowed more than two runs in just three outings.

Saturday (Game 2): Khal Stephen

Purdue transfer Khal Stephen served as the Boilermakers’ Friday night starter last season and posted a 5.21 ERA. He earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

Sunday (Game 3): Jurrangelo Cijntje

The ambidextrous sophomore led the Bulldogs in innings pitched (50) and strikeouts (63) last year. Obviously the 8.10 ERA wasn’t ideal but he showed a lot of flashes and struck out five or more batters in six outings in 2023.

First pitch is set for Friday at 4 pm. We’ll have full highlights and coverage all weekend on WCBI.